Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

NYSE BC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

