Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE DAR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

