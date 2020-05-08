Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.