Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,586 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of SYNA opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -150.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.