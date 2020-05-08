Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $930,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.