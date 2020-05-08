Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,722,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

NYSE:EPC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

