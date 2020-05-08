37,294 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Silgan by 96.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silgan by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

