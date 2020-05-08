Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

