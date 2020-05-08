Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

