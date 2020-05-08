Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,934.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

OXM stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $648.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

