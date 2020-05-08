Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

