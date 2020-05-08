Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $627.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,297.70 and a beta of 2.23. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

