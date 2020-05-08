39,570 Shares in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after buying an additional 1,909,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after buying an additional 1,364,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after buying an additional 980,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,109,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after buying an additional 346,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

AVT opened at $28.22 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.