23,377 Shares in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

