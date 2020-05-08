Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,398 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOUT. Sidoti increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $677.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $163.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.