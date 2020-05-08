Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RLJ Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,906,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 213,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,575,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

