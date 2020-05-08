Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Essent Group by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

