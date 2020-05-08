33,576 Shares in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

FIBK stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.