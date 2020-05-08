Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $912,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE TNK opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $623.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.