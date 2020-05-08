Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,673 Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Materion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Materion by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN opened at $50.11 on Friday. Materion Corp has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $70.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $993.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

