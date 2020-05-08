Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,295 Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.