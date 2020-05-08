61,630 Shares in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Onespan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Onespan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Onespan by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Onespan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSPN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OSPN stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $767.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

