Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Xerox by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

