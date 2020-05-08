Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $868,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AIMC stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

