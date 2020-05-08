Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,438 Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $35.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 over the last three months. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

