Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

