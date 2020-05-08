Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of TriCo Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after acquiring an additional 246,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,924,000 after acquiring an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $826.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.