Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,422.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

United States Cellular stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

