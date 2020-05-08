43,447 Shares in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC opened at $27.16 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

