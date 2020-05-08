Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,859 Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

