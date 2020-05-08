Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,515,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

