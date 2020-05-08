Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 141,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIM opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda acquired 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

