7,977 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,706,000 after acquiring an additional 820,586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,196,000 after buying an additional 4,403,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,396,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,610,000 after buying an additional 360,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after acquiring an additional 715,111 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 372,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.85.

