Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

