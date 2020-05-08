Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $317,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

