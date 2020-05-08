Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $317,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

43,447 Shares in International Bancshares Corp Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC
43,447 Shares in International Bancshares Corp Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,859 Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 61,859 Flagstar Bancorp Inc
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Primoris Services Corp
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Primoris Services Corp
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
7,977 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.
7,977 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.
25,856 Shares in Unitil Co. Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC
25,856 Shares in Unitil Co. Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report