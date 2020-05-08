12,677 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.23% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 458,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,517,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 948,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 369,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 293.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $815,000.

PTBD opened at $25.89 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

