Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8,025.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $100.79.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

