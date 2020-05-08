Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.