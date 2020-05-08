Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

