Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

