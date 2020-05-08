Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $979.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.