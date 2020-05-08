Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $732.74 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $689.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $786.00 to $755.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

