Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $732.74 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $689.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $786.00 to $755.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 5,615 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 5,615 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report