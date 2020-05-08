Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $4,695,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

GNRC opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.