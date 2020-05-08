Brinker Capital Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,278. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $367.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.27 and a 200-day moving average of $306.13. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

