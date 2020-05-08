Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

EOG Resources stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

