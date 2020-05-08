Brinker Capital Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acushnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Acushnet stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.