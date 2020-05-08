Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 21,464 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 217.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after purchasing an additional 388,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:SKM opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.71. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

