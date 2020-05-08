Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after buying an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 203,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veracyte by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 129,448 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 0.88. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

