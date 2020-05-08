Brinker Capital Inc. Has $547,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBCT. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

