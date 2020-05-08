Brinker Capital Inc. Makes New $552,000 Investment in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $16.66 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

